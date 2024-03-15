Konami released the video Metal Gear Solid Legacy Series Part 1 in which the actor David Hayter tells us briefly about the origins of the series, without ever mentioning the author: Hideo Kojima . For those who don't know, Hayter is the English voice actor for Solid Snake, Old Snake and Big Boss.

Hideo where are you?

Come on, we'll add you

The video contains historical notes starting from the publication of the first Metal Gear on MSX2 in 1987 and obviously take into account the release of Metal Gear Solid, the title that brought the series success, in 1998. It is remembered that there are millions of Metal Gear fans all over the world. Which was an innovative series. Naturally, the opportunity is used to remember the arrival of the remake of the third episode, as well as the launch in 2023 of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1 which collects the episodes up to the third.

There is no shortage of quotes from particularly iconic moments, such as the clash with Psychomantis and other. The cinematographic and narrative qualities of the series are also exalted… Incredibly, however, throughout the entire film Kojima is never mentioned.

Metal Gear Solid Legacy Series Part 1 is still enjoyable to watch, even if it doesn't actually reveal anything new about the series. As revealed in the video, the next episode will be dedicated to Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eaterthe remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, so it will be a must-see for those who want to know more.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1 is available for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC (you can find it on Steam).