Jennifer Hale revealed what his was compensation for playing the character Naomi Hunter in the first episode of Metal Gear Solidin 1998: the actress received 1200 dollars at the time.

Hale spoke about his engagement in an episode of the My Perfect Console podcast, in order to highlight how the performers they do not earn based on success of the production in which they participate.

In the case of Metal Gear Solid, we are in fact talking about a title that it grossed $176 millionaccording to the actress’s words: the first chapter of a franchise that in 2016 had 49 million copies sold in total.