Jennifer Hale revealed what his was compensation for playing the character Naomi Hunter in the first episode of Metal Gear Solidin 1998: the actress received 1200 dollars at the time.
Hale spoke about his engagement in an episode of the My Perfect Console podcast, in order to highlight how the performers they do not earn based on success of the production in which they participate.
In the case of Metal Gear Solid, we are in fact talking about a title that it grossed $176 millionaccording to the actress’s words: the first chapter of a franchise that in 2016 had 49 million copies sold in total.
The right compensation
Jennifer Hale has already spoken about the compensation for voice actors at the time of Bayonetta 3, when she replaced Hellena Taylor because the latter seemed to have advanced excessive demands at PlatinumGames.
According to the actress, the disparity between the grosses of Metal Gear Solid and the compensation she received for her performance is “indicative of what is happening in modern culture”, adding that it would be nice to see the birth of a compensation system that considers these situations.
