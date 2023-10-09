A few months ago the return of a legendary Konami series was confirmed with Metal Gear Solid Deltaremake of the third installment originally released for ps2 and that has established itself over the years as the favorite delivery. Since its first revelation we have not had much more progress, but apparently, the most interesting details regarding development have begun to emerge from under the table.

Through the forums reddithas been made known by a user who attended the event Unreal Fest 23which is a kind of expo where games developed by this graphics engine owned by Epic Games. And there the boy spoke with video game creators not related to Konamiwho claimed to have worked on the next big installment of the franchise created by Kojima.

The first thing that stands out is the fact that the fox engine to create the title, a tool that was used for several titles of the franchise in question, it was even used in some Pro Evolution Soccer. Added to this is the statement that they have already been working on the game for three years, so the announcement of the release date should not exceed 2024.

Among the data that also appeared, it is said that the game has only changed in the graphical aspect, nothing else has been changed, so there will be no extras and the game mechanics are the same. That is because Konami does not want to alter anything without Hideo Kojima has been involved, a decision that may not be the best, because the remakes of other products have changed the essence a lot and improved the original as RE4.

For now, we will have to wait for more progress Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Editor’s note: It’s a good thing that they are joining the Unreal Engine, since it could use the fourth version to its full potential, or just move up to the fifth version, which is quite new. We’ll see in more trailers if it was worth it in the end.