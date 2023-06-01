













Metal Gear Solid Delta will use the original sounds of Snaker Eater

According to various statements by konami, Metal Gear Solid Delta It will be faithful to the original game, as it will use the same story and voices of the characters. Even, in a much more direct message, this Japanese Publisher clarified that they are going to use the same lines without changes.

That they do this makes us assume that the original audios of Snake Eater They are preserved to be used according to the standards of video game consoles such as the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S or the new PC hardware.

Source: Konami

For that same reason, they would not have to look for all the actors from that time again so that they start recording again each of the lines from more than 15 years ago.

This detail will surely please the most purist followers of this video game, since it means that there will be no kind of censorship or adjustment.

What platforms will Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snaker Eater be released on?

During the Playstation Showcase 2023 which was held at the end of May, it was possible to appreciate a CGI animation of Metal Gear Solid Delta with the legend that the game will be released on PS5.

For a very short period of time, we thought it was a timed exclusive, however, konami and Xbox They did not take long to confirm that it was a project that would be released on both next-generation platforms, as well as PC.

Now, what we need to know is how long this development can take or how advanced it is. Finally it will be more of a visual remake and perhaps with much more modern game mechanics.

