The video you can see below shows I compare the intro sequence of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater with the original in order to highlight any differences between the two products, which however turned out to be much more similar than expected.

The scenes and dialogues are in fact identicalso only the technology used to bring everything to the screen has changed. The feeling is that even the animations have remained the same, given that they had already been particularly cared for by Hideo Kojima at the time.

About the Japanese game director, his name is in the credits which are seen in the introductory sequence, but the iconic wording “a Hideo Kojima game” has been replaced by Konami with the words “based on Metal Gear Solid 3”.