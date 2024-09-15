The video you can see below shows I compare the intro sequence of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater with the original in order to highlight any differences between the two products, which however turned out to be much more similar than expected.
The scenes and dialogues are in fact identicalso only the technology used to bring everything to the screen has changed. The feeling is that even the animations have remained the same, given that they had already been particularly cared for by Hideo Kojima at the time.
About the Japanese game director, his name is in the credits which are seen in the introductory sequence, but the iconic wording “a Hideo Kojima game” has been replaced by Konami with the words “based on Metal Gear Solid 3”.
Same sequences, different game?
The producer of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has spoken about the wording “a Hideo Kojima game”, explaining the reasons for its removal with the intention of enhance the renovation work which was done with the remake and legitimize it also and above all in the eyes of long-time fans.
That said, in light of the comparison video you can see above, the feeling is that the re-release will remain extremely faithful to the original as far as the cutscenes are concerned, while the substantial differences will be in the in-game action.
From this point of view we have already been able to verify the changes made by Konami to Hideo Kojima’s game in several videos, as well as when we tried out Metal Gear Solid Delta a few weeks ago.
#Metal #Gear #Solid #Delta #Snake #Eaters #intro #sequence #compared #original
Leave a Reply