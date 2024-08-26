According to articles published by the international press in the last few hours, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Will Have Two Graphics Modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, as is now tradition, but even in this case the Unreal Engine 5 will make its weight felt.

We will be able to choose between a quality mode Dynamic 4K and 30 fps or a performance mode to 1080p and 60 fps with the possibility of aiming for higher values ​​depending on the complexity of the situation shown on the screen.

These are values ​​in line with what we have seen so far regarding the use of Unreal Engine 5 on current consoles, which they don’t have the hardware to handle it with ease the sophisticated technologies introduced by Epic Games.

Of course, the other side of the coin is represented by the ability to bring to the screen high impact graphicsenriched by advanced effects and a management of shadows, lights and details that has never been so convincing.