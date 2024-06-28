Among the new features announced is a completely redesigned menu for the camouflage management : remember that the chapter in question focuses heavily on camouflage as an active element of the gameplay, and an entire menu is dedicated to this, which allows you to modify Snake’s appearance by modifying colors, covering elements and more in order to change the possibility of camouflage of the protagonist.

Konami has just surprisingly published the Metal Gear – Hotline Production broadcast, which is a sort of livestream video diary dedicated to the development of the chapters of the series, talking in this case about Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater the upcoming remake that apparently will have several new features and options to customize the experience, as reported today.

Elements of continuity with the original

To create more continuity with the original, producer Noriaki Okamura also announced the ability to use custom settings controls that recall the classic ones.

In Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, you can select the “Legacy Control Style” to apply the classic control system from the original Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

Furthermore, to also recall the look of the classic, there is a “Legacy” filter which applies shades and chromatisms closer to the original ones, still remembered today for being particularly tending towards yellow/green, but if desired it is possible to adopt other filters such as Sepia and Retro.

Among the classicist elements there is also the start menuwith the animation that was also present in the original version, another element chosen to mark a direct continuity with the latter in the new remake.

Okamura also confirmed that there will be an upcoming episode of Hotline Production soon that will focus on gameplay and cutscenes, waiting to know when it will be broadcast.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is back to show itself with a trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase, and you can get to know it better in our special on the latest news on the long-awaited remake revealed by Konami.