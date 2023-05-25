The developers Of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater have released a post to reveal some important details about the remake, and a Konami spokesperson has revealed who I am: apparently the team is made up of internal studies of the Japanese company in collaboration with Virtuos.

“Currently the development team is working on making sure that fans can enjoy the experience of Metal Gear Solid on the latest generation platforms“, reads the message, published at the same time as the presentation of the trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater during the PlayStation Showcase.

“We are making a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eaterone of the most beloved episodes of the franchise, in which the origin of Snake is told, in the form of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater,” continues the post from the developers.

“We are committed to the game faithfully reproduces the original story and game designwhile also enhancing the gameplay by introducing spectacular graphics and a smooth user experience.”

“Simultaneously we will release the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection, the most complete collection yet to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the series, which will allow users to play the various episodes as if they were designed for the latest generation platforms.”