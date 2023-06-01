Konami has confirmed that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater reuse the same dialogues as the original Metal Gear Solid 3therefore without contributing no variation to the audio on this front, clarifying an aspect that had already emerged in the initial press release.

Indeed, in this we read that in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater we find “the original cast of voice actors”, but this could suggest a new recording of the dialogues using the same actors of the original, among which the iconic David Hayter as Solid Snakebut in truth it is really a total recycling of the original material.

Communications manager for Konami in America, Tommy Williams, confirmed to The Verge that the remake will simply use the same dialogue heard in the original Metal Gear Solid 3, with no changes. So this is not a new job done with i original voice actorsbut of the simple transposition of the dialogues already recorded in a new game.

For the rest, we have seen that the developers of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater are part of the original team in addition to Virtuos, with Hideo Kojima who is absolutely not involved in the project in any way. In recent days, Konami has been hyping the remake’s new jungle, which should lead to a new level of immersion for players.