Surprisingly, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater reappeared during the Xbox Partner Preview event with a first in-engine trailer and, for the occasion, Konami also released a new handful of Images of the game, which you can see below.

Remake of the unforgettable Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, the new title is in all respects a technical makeover total of the game, which should keep the story and general structure unchanged by heavily modifying all the surrounding graphic framework.

The results seem to be very interesting, as we could see in the first in-engine video yesterday and also in the first images collected in the gallery below.

For further information, we also refer you to the in-depth analysis on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater published today.