Surprisingly, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater reappeared during the Xbox Partner Preview event with a first in-engine trailer and, for the occasion, Konami also released a new handful of Images of the game, which you can see below.
Remake of the unforgettable Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, the new title is in all respects a technical makeover total of the game, which should keep the story and general structure unchanged by heavily modifying all the surrounding graphic framework.
The results seem to be very interesting, as we could see in the first in-engine video yesterday and also in the first images collected in the gallery below.
For further information, we also refer you to the in-depth analysis on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater published today.
Naked Snake in Unreal Engine 5
It must be taken into account that the development is probably still in a preliminary phase and this is demonstrated by the fact that, at the moment, the materials shown do not seem to have anything to do with a truly complete and defined game in its form.
However, it is a question of making it clear what the direction of the project is and the new quality levels that can be achieved with the use of Unreal Engine 5 as the technological basis for this remake, while for everything else it is simply a matter of taking up the excellent basis provided by the original.
There are no release times yet but it is likely that we still have a long wait before we can see Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater in complete form on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
