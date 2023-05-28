Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was one of the biggest surprises of the recent PlayStation Showcase, despite having already been anticipated by several rumors, but the trailer didn’t show much of the game: Konami, however, is keen to specify that the new remake jungle has a level of detail capable of take empathy to new levels.

The Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater reveal trailer was a simple CG video that showed virtually nothing of the game. Something clearer emerged the day after with the first images and details of the game, but we still know little about it.

The official Twitter account of the series, on the other hand, is proving to be quite active in spreading information and after explaining the meaning of the “Delta” in the title, it also focused on the creation of the new jungle present in the remake.

“With the power of modern systemsthe jungle featured in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is characterized by a level of detail that takes the immersion to a new level,” said Konami in this regard. The setting is in fact one of the defining elements of the experience of original game, so let’s wait to see what the developers have been able to do by exploiting modern hardware and graphics engines on this great classic.