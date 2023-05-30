Hideo Kojimathe author of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, he is not involved in any way in the remake Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, presented by Konami during the recent PlayStation Showcase. The artist Yoji Shinkawa, known for dictating the visual style of the series, was not contacted either.

The confirmation came from a representative of the Japanese publisher, who spoke to the microphones of IGN.com, briefly stating: “They are not involved. However, the development team will work hard to create the remake and portings (of the Metal Gear Solid: Master collection), so that they can be enjoyed on more platforms by more and more players around the world.”

For the uninitiated, together with Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater the first volume of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collectionwhich will include remastered editions of Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and Metal Gear 1 and 2. The collection will be released in the fall of 2023.

To develop Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater are taking care of the interiors of Konami, involved in the production of the original titles, which will collaborate with the development studio Virtuosalready hired to help make some of the older episodes.

The choice to start working on the remakes from Metal Gear Solid 3 was motivated by the fact that chronologically it is the beginning of the series. This makes us understand how it is likely that for subsequent remakes we proceed in chronological order, ignoring the original numbering. Konami has however stated that they will listen to the fans for the next chapters, so anything is possible.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is in development for PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5.