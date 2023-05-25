The official press release from Konami also arrives on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eaterthe remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 that was announced this evening during the PlayStation Showcase, which brings with it the first pictures And details on the game.

After seeing the first announcement teaser trailer, the first images for the game, currently in production, also arrive.

Konami calls him a faithful remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, originally released in 2004 for the PlayStation 2. The game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC through Steam.

With this new edition, new players and old fans will be able to relive the origins of Big Boss and discover how his legend was forged during Operation Snake Eater, through a completely updated version. It is also confirmed that the remake will feature the original entries of the protagonists, therefore David Hayter will again be the interpreter of Snake.

The images, taken from the official Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater website, appear to be screenshots taken directly from the game, although Konami points out that they do not represent the final quality of this.

With the press release, a letter also arrived from the developers:

The development team is currently working to create an environment where fans can experience and enjoy the METAL GEAR series on the latest platforms. We are making Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, one of the most beloved chapters of the franchise that tells the origins of Snake. We are working hard to ensure that Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater faithfully reproduces the story and design of the original game, while evolving the gameplay with stunning graphics and an innovative user experience.

As we have seen, the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 collection was also announced on the occasion of the PlayStation Showcase.