According to rumors gathered during UnrealFest ’23, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater would have been developed using the Unreal Engine . To collect the voices of the developers was the Reddit user u/Tough-Original1766, who attended the event and spoke with some members of a team that collaborated with Konami on the development.

Almost ready

The game’s environments are almost ready, with the studio consulted having worked on it for almost three years. The state of the work is so advanced that it could be announced soon release date of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

The game design would not have been changed one bit from the original of Hideo Kojima. So no open world. The remake operation is above all aesthetic, because Konami is aware that any change would lead to reactions from fans, so it tried to keep as close to the original as possible.

The developers interviewed mainly dealt with settings, therefore not with story or characters. But from what they know, they don’t believe Konami has changed anything. They did, however, see some of the new models of the personages and they say they are great.

They also made mention of level streaming, which could suggest non-loading transitions between one area and another.