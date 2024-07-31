You can pre-order Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater Deluxe Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X through Amazon. Let’s see the details of what we can find inside.
It is still possible to pre-order through Amazon Italy Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater Deluxe Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series. The video game does not have a specific release date at the moment, but by pre-ordering you can secure your copy. In addition, it is a pre-order with a guaranteed minimum price. The price is currently €99.99. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
There booking at a guaranteed minimum price ensures that if there is a discount after you have placed your order, it will be automatically applied to your booking without you having to follow the price trend. The booking is free and you can cancel it whenever you want, before shipping.
What the Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater Deluxe Edition includes
This version of the Konami video game offers:
- Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater – Full Game Version D1
- Additional downloadable content
- Steelbook
- Special customized shell packaging
- Exclamation mark shaped metal keychain
- FOX Unit Iron-on Patch
- Art Card
Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is the remake of the third numbered chapter of the saga and offers an action and stealth title in which we will have to play our role during the Cold War. In addition to a total graphical remake, this version introduces a new hyper-realistic damage system through which every wound suffered by the player, on clothes and skin, will be shown dynamically and definitively.
