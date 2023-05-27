Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is the protagonist of a new comparison videosmade in this case by IGN, who took the trailer for the remake and placed it next to the original PS2 game of 2004.

Announced during the last PlayStation Showcase, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will offer a completely redesigned graphicsas per practice for this type of product, but also a gameplay adapted to today’s standards, while respecting the starting point.

Well, the comparison shows stark differences, as was to be expected from two projects separated by several generations. The realization of the scenarios, with their dense vegetation, in the remake is practically photorealistic and the same can be said for the characters and beasts that move within the setting.

Developed by an internal Konami studio in collaboration with Virtuos, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater marks the expected and inevitable return of an intellectual property that Konami seemed to have shelved after the farewell of Hideo Kojima.

Of course, missing the hand of the famous Japanese game director, it will be necessary to see if this remake will be able to do justice to the original work or if it will take liberties, but it seems that the developers are well aware of the risks associated with this project.