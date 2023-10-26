Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is the protagonist of an interesting video comparison made by ElAnalistaDeBits, which puts the remake’s new in-game sequences side by side with the original for PS2 published in 2004.

Announced with a trailer last May, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will leave the game’s plot intact but will offer a complete visual reinterpretation thanks to the use of the powerful Unreal Engine 5as can be seen in the video.

The differencesneedless to say, are very clear: remake and original are separated by three generations of consoles and this gap appears evident in every single shot, as was to be expected from a similar production.