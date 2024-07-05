During a recent livestream, producer Noriaki Okamura talked about the Fan criticisms of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eaterwhich in many cases have been particularly heavy due to Konami’s well-known management of the franchise.

According to Okamura, the remake “has gotten a bigger response than we had hoped for, and a lot of people have sent us messages of great support, which we are grateful for. Of course, there were also fans who had different feelings regarding the series.

“We understand them, as we are also passionate fans of Metal Gear Solid. So yes, we have received positive feedback but also a lot of criticism and requests from users.”