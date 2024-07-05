During a recent livestream, producer Noriaki Okamura talked about the Fan criticisms of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eaterwhich in many cases have been particularly heavy due to Konami’s well-known management of the franchise.
According to Okamura, the remake “has gotten a bigger response than we had hoped for, and a lot of people have sent us messages of great support, which we are grateful for. Of course, there were also fans who had different feelings regarding the series.
“We understand them, as we are also passionate fans of Metal Gear Solid. So yes, we have received positive feedback but also a lot of criticism and requests from users.”
The tone of the comments
According to the producer, who defined the possible return of Hideo Kojima as a dream, about 65% of the comments had a neutral tone, 24% expressed positive concepts while 11% were negative comments.
Any examples? “Metal Gear is dead and you killed it”or “You can’t even make a simple remaster”, or “You’ll probably screw up the next episode, if I were you I’d skip it”.
“If that’s what fans are feeling, I don’t blame them for expressing their honest opinion. And while we can’t respond to every criticism individually, I want to assure everyone that we are listening carefully and that we take the feedback we receive very seriously.”
Announced last May, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater does not yet have a exit date official: the hope is that the remake will make its debut by the end of the year.
