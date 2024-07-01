Hideo Kojima, the creator of Metal Gear Solid, was delighted after seeing one of the most anticipated films of the year: Look Back, which is based on a work by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the author of Chainsaw Man, whose saga is also awaiting a film that will continue the story of Denji and company, this one is titled “Reze Arc”.

Look Back arrived in Japanese movie theaters and Hideo Kojima, who carries on his shoulders beautiful video game constructions such as Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding expressed in his official X account how Tatsuki Fujimoto’s new release made him feel.

Hideo Kojima previously commented that he expected a lot from this installment and that he generally likes the anime’s new opening and its implications for the entertainment industry.. It seems that Look Back touched the most sensitive fibers of the creator of Metal Gear Solid. Below are his comments:

“’Look Back’ is one of the most remarkable anime of the last decade. I’ve written reviews about it. The original work was also amazing.

They touched me to the core! The tenderness, the kindness, the strengthSuch rich expressions and sensitivity, surpassing even a live-action film! I was moved by the present and future of entertainment! The anime is really amazing. I already ordered the original manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto and I can’t wait to ‘watch back’“’”.

“Look Back” is one of the most remarkable anime of the past decade. I’ve written a comment for it. The original work was amazing, too. “I was shaken to my core! The tenderness, the kindness, the strength! Such rich expressions and sensitivity, surpassing even a live-action… pic.twitter.com/yCU4iUvulh — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 30, 2024

In other words, Hideo Kojima believes in the sensibility of anime and the promise it can bring to all of us regarding the development and manifestation of sensibility. Did you see that coming? The creator of Metal Gear Solid could have become a die-hard fan of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s work!

Source: Studio Duran

We recommend: Look Back, from the creator of Chainsaw Man, will be the best film of the year, find out why

What is Look Back, the new favorite movie of the creator of Metal Gear Solid, about?

Originally, Look Back It is a one-shot written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto. The issue was published in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ in July 2021. In Mexico you can get it under the Panini publishing label, it costs 150 MXN and you can check it out here.

On the other hand, The anime film was directed by Studio Duran and was directed by Kiyotaka Oshiyama.the script and also the character design.

Look Back It premiered in Japan on June 28, 2024. There is no indication yet about an international release.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google news. Also, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.