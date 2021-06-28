We recently had the news that the spy video game saga of Ubisoft, ‘Splinter Cell ‘, will have its adaptation in anime. But it seems that it was not the first anime based on a video game spy to be thought of. Well, according to the director of Toonami, we could have had an anime of Metal Gear Solid years ago.

According to a post in the Twitter from Jason demarco, one of the co-founders of Toonami. In 1999 he had a conversation with Hideo kojima, the creator of ‘Metal Gear Solid’, about the idea of ​​making an anime based on his famous video game series. However, the response he received was not what he expected.

The answer from the creator of Metal Gear Solid

As recounted From Marco in its history: ‘About a year after it came out Metal Gear Solid, I saw myself with Kojima and I discussed the idea of ​​making an anime of Metal gear. I talked about how much I loved video games and what anime could be like. He stopped, saw his producer, pointed at me and said ‘otaku’. And serious‘

Although it is a particularly funny story, the trouble is that these events were the ones that left us without an anime adaptation of the video games of ‘MGS‘. Although perhaps with the success it had ‘Castlevania‘and the hype that the series of’Splinter Cell ‘,’ Cuphead ‘and’ Final Fantasy ‘; maybe finally Konami is encouraged to make an adaptation of his popular video game.

‘Metal Gear Solid‘is one of the most beloved sagas of video games and its creator, Hideo kojima is one of the most renowned video game developers today. Also, due to his ‘fight’ with Konami, It no longer has to do with the saga. Perhaps an anime ad about Snake and Big Boss it is a matter of time, as its story lends itself perfectly to an adaptation in this way.

So now you know, don’t approach Kojima with an anime idea about Death stranding. Because you run the risk of being called otaku and laughing at you. How do you think the MGS anime could have been, would you have liked to see it come true?

