There may be news coming soon regarding the chat Metal Gear Solid Collectionor one of the forms in which the Metal Gear Solid series is regularly appearing within the rumors, in this case with the reporter Andy Robinson which it seems to suggest news for this week.

The question is also very vague because the statement is so concise as to leave ample room for various interpretations, but the source is quite reliable, considering the curriculum of Robinson, editor of VGC and ex-member of Playtonic. You can watch the exchange in question take place on Twitter, below.

In response to a user asking “when is Metal Gear Solid Collection coming out”, Robinson replied with “Look at our Thursday Podcasts“, suggesting that news of the re-release of Metal Gear Solid could arrive during this week’s episode of the VGC podcast.

Obviously we remain within the scope of the rumors, but possible further details of the ongoing projects for the relaunch of the Metal Gear Solid series, which have been talked about for a long time, could emerge. On the other hand, the timing also brings up another theory.

Considering that the podcast is scheduled for this week, one could link the information leak with a possible presence of this alleged Metal Gear Solid Collection at the State of play announced by Sony PlayStation for tomorrow, Thursday 23 February 2023, at 10:00 pm Italian time.

In summary, the rumors about Metal Gear Solid Remake have recently gathered even if it is not clear whether it is a single “classic” chapter remade or a collection. In the announcements on 2023, the producer spoke of the return of a highly anticipated game, while Raiden’s voice actor himself confirmed announcements and news coming soon.