Where Konami hasn’t changed the gameplay dynamics of the games included in the game even one iota Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1the mods instead rolled up their sleeves and recently added a welcome mechanic to the PC version Metal Gear Solid 3or the crouched walking.

In fact, in the original and previous games it was only possible to advance standing or crawl on the ground, with the crouch walk being introduced into the series starting with Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots in 2008 and added to the porting of Metal Gear Solid 3 for Nintendo 3DS of 2012.

It is precisely from this latest version that the modders Zoft and Triggerhappy extrapolated the crouching walking animations, importing them and subsequently adapting them into the Metal Gear Solid Collection, giving life to the MGS3 Crouch Walk.

As we can see in the video below, the mod is not limited to just adding this type of movement but integrates it into the game mechanics, such as the camouflage index. If you are interested, you can download the mod from this address.