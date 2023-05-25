Yesterday’s day will surely be remembered by fans of Metal Gear Solid: not only because the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake has been officially announced, but also because another announcement.

The company CM extensionknown for the creation and publication of board games, has released the trailer for Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game. The board game from Konami’s series will soon hit the market.

In the trailer we have the opportunity to see how the matches of this game will play out: the stealth component will be fundamental and some tools, such as the now ones, will come to our aid iconic cardboard boxes.

At the end of the trailer, the cover of the game is presented and a series of interesting preorder bonuses: an exclusive 109-page graphic novel and a model of a Metal Gear REX.

The game can already be pre-ordered: fans will thus be able to obtain the aforementioned bonuses and receive a small discount on the list price (100 euros). The release date, however, has not yet been revealed: the title should in any case arrive on the market by the end of the current year.

Metal Gear fans, these days, really don’t know where to look around: Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake could be much more than a remake, an idea that tickles the minds of fans.