Metal Gear Solid Announced for PlayStation 1 It wasn’t well received by everyone. At least one software house literally panicked when they saw it: E idetic, the one that was developing Syphon Filter, also for PS1 . The reason? The developers immediately understood that Konami’s title was on a different level than theirs.

“The first time the entire world saw this trailer, it wasn’t just on a few small TVs at the Konami booth. It was on a giant jumbotron screen that loomed over everything.. As far as I can remember, they played it every hour throughout the convention, and it became a must-see – there was a huge crowd, and everyone came to sit and watch. It was really next level. So many interesting angles for everything. It looked so cinematic.”

Ham, which currently works at Sony Bendthe studio born from Eidetic to which we owe Days Gone, saw in Konami’s game a direct rival to Syphon Filter, because not only were the tones and the subject somewhat similar, but both had equivalent goals, that is to create an experience similar to a movie. In the end, those who played them can confirm that the two games were very different from each other, but Ham nevertheless despaired when he saw the E3 trailer for Hideo Kojima’s title: “it seemed like [Konami] was doing everything we were trying to do, but better.”

Fortunately, Syphon Filter was also well received by gamers. It did not become an object of veneration like Metal Gear Solid, but gained its own following, which allowed the birth of a series, still cited today.