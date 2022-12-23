David Hayter and Cam Clarke, historical voice actors respectively of Solid Snake and Liquid Snake in the series Metal Gearhave decided to give fans of Kojima’s work a special Christmas present by performing at a parody of a Christmas song of The Grinch impersonating the two characters, which you can view in the player below.

Titled “Liquid Grinch”, it is a parody of the Christmas song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”, from the 1966 TV special “The Grinch’s Christmas Story!”, a classic in the United States.

In this version adapted to the canons of Metal Gear, Solid and Liquid basically insult each other, while quoting characters, terms and other elements well known to fans of the series, such as “FOXDIE”, “Shadow Moses” and “Big Boss”, just to name a few. In the meantime we can also see archive images and sequences taken from the remake Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes for Game Cube.

According to some rumors, a remake of Metal Gear Solid by Virtuos is currently in the works, which has indicated Konami as one of the partner companies on its official website.