Metal Gear Solid it could be a souls already 20 years ago, when an adaptation project of the series in animation came proposed to Hideo Kojima from Jason DeMarco, co-founder of Toonami, the container program of the Adult Swim channel dedicated to animation.

Apparently, the thing hides a anecdote detail that only today was revealed by DeMarco, telling how that meeting with the director of the series at Konami went. The proposal was made a year after the release of Metal Gear Solid for PlayStation, or a little over 20 years ago, in 1999.

The Toonami co-founder reportedly arranged a meeting with Hideo Kojima to pitch this idea of ​​the Metal Gear Solid cartoon, but it seems that it didn’t go quite as planned.

“About a year after the release of Metal Gear Solid, I met Kojima and discussed with him the idea of ​​making Metal Gear an anime,” DeMarco wrote in the tweet below. “I talked about how much I loved games and how an anime dedicated to the series could be. He stopped, looked at his producer, pointed at me and said Otaku. And they went to to laugh“.

The founder of Toonami then explained that during the episode in question he too laughed, however it was a nice and friendly situation, however it was not exactly the response he would have expected from the creator of Metal Gear, so much so that he told the episode just to make it clear how there is often a certain posting between the creator and his work, in terms of emotional involvement, so much so that “many anime creators don’t give a damn about this stuff”, he wrote, “They just want to make money with their art and have it be seen by more people possible. They think weebs are crazy. “

In the meantime, flat calm continues to remain regarding Metal Gear Solid on the videogame front, after rumors about possible collaborations for Konami’s historical series such as Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill and Castlevania and those on the remake or reboot which, however, do not have. never found confirmation.