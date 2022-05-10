According to the sources of AccountNGTa leaker who recently gained some fame due to his tips on Star Wars Eclipse, is currently in the works a remake from Metal Gear Solideven if the deep throat was somewhat stingy of details on the matter.

Asked by a user if a remake of Solid Snake ventures is in development, Account NGT has replied with a cryptic “yes”, without however adding other details, such as who is developing it and for which platforms or if it is a remake of the first Metal Gear Solid or the third chapter, as suggested by several rumors that circulated it last October and which saw the Virtuos team participate in the project.

Metal Gear Solid, an image from the first “Solid” chapter of the series

In short, for the moment we just have to wait for any news. AccountNGT in recent months has become known above all after having “guessed” various information on Star Wars Eclipse before the official announcement, while in more recent times it has foreseen Sony’s State of Play dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy and the inclusion of various games of Star Wars in Nvidia’s GeForce Now service. Having said that, we are still talking about unofficial and impossible to verify information, so we recommend taking everything with a grain of salt.

