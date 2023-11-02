Despite this, Joosten, who touched on the topic in an interview with IGN.com, did not take a clear position on the controversy surrounding the sexualization of Quiet, although today she would probably like something to be done in a way different.

Quiet is one of the most famous characters of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain for its lethality and for, let’s face it, its costume definitely revealing. Years after the launch of the game, Stefanie Joosten, the actress who lent her features to the character created by the fervent mind of Hideo Kojima, admitted that that costume was not very comfortable and that perhaps it was a little exaggerated. In fact, an assassin walking around the desert practically in a bikini was quite strange, despite the story justifying the choice due to some health problems of the character, who could practically only breathe through her skin.

What he would do again and what not

Some directorial choices compared to Quiet were also very targeted… but as we know Kojima is a master

“It was interesting to read discussions about the character. Of course, I saw them and read many different points of view at the time. Regardless, I respect the choices made by Kojima and by her team in characterizing her.” said Joosten, who continued to explain: “Of course, there was also the decision to create a character that was visually appealing. I think video games are, in a way, the gateway to fantasy worlds, so I definitely respect the choice to give Quiet a look that doesn’t hide much.”

At the same time, Joosten said she understands those who criticize Quiet and hers representationalthough in her opinion it is a product of its time that could no longer exist today: “I also understand the point of view of people who are not satisfied with how it was represented. The game came out in 2015 and I think that the video game landscape It’s changed a lot since then. People are looking for different representation, and I really understand that.”

The actress then summarized the in-game reasons for Quiet’s appearance, namely that if she were overdressed she would suffocate, but she doesn’t believe they are strong enough to justify the lack of clothes for the character: “Quiet’s clothing doesn’t It’s not comfortable at all. Even with the story of him breathing through your skin, of course there were so many other possibilities you could go for. I really agree with that. I could see the character designs when we were starting out. motion capture filming, and of course my first reaction was ‘the costume really shows a lot’, but I respected it and accepted it. So, that’s basically my position. It’s fantasy, and I find that acceptable too. But I understand that having more diverse representation in video games for women and all minorities is something I would encourage as well.”