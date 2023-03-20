It has been nine years since the publication of Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes, but the little prologue game created by Hideo Kojima and his team is still at the center of discussions among enthusiasts. Kojima himself had his say, explaining how the title was a experiment not included.

Through his Twitter profile, Kojima stated that Ground Zeroes was initially a part of Metal Gear Solid 5 The Phantom Pain, as game prologue. Ground Zeroes is defined as an “experiment”, also designed to understand if a publication in episodic format would have worked. Kojima explains that the work times of the games are long and therefore he had thought of offering the game as a sort of streaming TV series, with one episode published at a time.

That said, Kojima says there was some confusion at launch from fans, who expected a “complete” game and not a very short prologue. Ground Zeroes actually served to introduce the story of Metal Gear Solid 5 The Phantom Pain and its gameplay mechanics. Kojima believes that his intentions were not understood.

One of the criticisms directed towards Ground Zeroes was also the pricedeemed too high considering the brevity of the experience.

As you know, Kojima and Konami (Metal Gear Solid publisher) have long since divorced and Kojima is no longer related to the saga in any way. According to reports, however, Konami is planning a big E3 2023 with Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake (and more).