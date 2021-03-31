New and bad news come from the eastern side of the world. A major loss has suffered the independent studio Kojima Productions, as it has been announced to the surprise and disappointment of many, that Metal Gear Solid 5 and Death Stranding composer Ludvig Forssell is leaving Kojima Productions after 10 years working for the company.
Very recently, Ludvig Forssell had posted a tweet in which I would soon share important information about the study. Many people are They armed themselves with illusion, alluding to the fact that it would be a new title, since this information was being rumored for quite some time. However, and to the disappointment of gamers, it was not what everyone expected, but rather, quite the opposite.
Metal Gear Solid 5 and Death Stranding composer leaves Kojima Productions
ANNOUNCEMENT: After 10 years working in-house as a Composer / Audio Director at Kojima Productions, I’m excited to announce that I’ll be pursuing my future as a freelance composer. It’s been a blast! Thanks, KJP! Now, I’m happy to tackle a variety of projects in all types of media. pic.twitter.com/tXWh2ibh12
As we can see in the tweet, the Swedish composer announced through his personal account that leaves Kojima Productions after 10 years, in order to pursue a future as a freelance and independent songwriter. Let us remember that Ludvig Forssell has performed in important functions within the studio, having a crucial role in projects such as Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes, Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, PT and finally Death Stranding, according to comments Gamingbolt.
What is certain is that Kojima Productions has pending announcements that could come very soon, related to the development of a new game. The studio’s art director, Yoji Shinkawa, recently mentioned that the second project of the year could be revealed “pretty soon”.
