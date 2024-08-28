Noriaki Okamura, the producer of the Metal Gear Solid series, has teased fans by practically confirming that sooner or later there will be a Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 which will include Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots.

While he can’t announce anything concrete at the moment, Okamura’s recent statements in an interview with IGN leave little room for interpretation. In particular, when answering about the possibility of a Metal Gear Solid 4 re-release, he stated that fans should “connect the dots” starting from the assumption that There is a “Vol. 1” collection that only goes up to Metal Gear Solid 3. In practice, Okamura seems to suggest that there will also be a Vol. 2 which will include Metal Gear Solid 4, although Konami has no official announcement planned at the moment.