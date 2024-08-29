Konami knows this, they even admitted it publicly: Metal Gear Solid 4 It is currently the only chapter in the series to be completely isolated from the modern video game market. The title, unlike the first three chapters of the series recently re-released in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, has not yet received a porting that would allow it to emerge from the “limbo” of the PS3, the console to which it is currently anchored.

This, in a nutshell, means that the title It cannot be recovered in any way (legal) on devices dating back to the last 10 years: But things could change very soon.according to a recent statement from a Konami representative.

As reported by the newspaper VideogamesChroniclesomething seems to be cooking in the attempt to bring to light the fourth chapter of the beloved stealth series: this was revealed, in a rather ambiguous way, by Producer Noriaki Okamura.

“We are still internally concerned about what we should do for the future of the series. I am sorry, but we cannot reveal anything at this time. But stay tuned!”

At the time of the release of Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1, some hidden files that appear to reference Guns of the Patriot: that its arrival in a modernized version could be re-proposed in a future volume of the collector’s series? Highly probable, luckily for us.