













Metal Gear Solid 4 had its Xbox 360 version that worked perfectly but was canceled

If there was this version of Metal Gear Solid 4So why did we never see her arrive? The answer lies in Microsoft’s choice of format for the Xbox 360. Since that console still used dvds for the games. While the Sony console worked with blu-rays, which has more storage.

Ultimately, it would have been more work for the team to bring this MGS to 360. Not to mention, its production cost would have gone up. After all, using dvds would cause the game to be split across multiple discs. So it was not a matter of exclusive contracts.

Ryan Payton assured that, had Konami wanted to, they could easily have launched Metal Gear Solid 4 for Xbox 360. However, for the reasons mentioned, they decided that this was not the case. It should be noted that since its launch in 2007, this sequel has not had any re-release for other consoles. Will it ever come out of the PS3?

Will Metal Gear Solid 4 be part of the new Konami collection?

A few weeks ago it was revealed that Metal Gear Solid 3 would have its own remake. At the end of the announcement it was also revealed that they would be releasing the previous titles for current consoles. In this way, players will be able to know the entire history of Snake.

Source: Konami

Something that stood out in this announcement is that the collection of titles will be divided into two volumes. The first would have the first three MGS, as well as the first titles to come to the NES and MSX2. The second is still unknown, but some rumors say that it will have MGS 4 with Ground zeroes and The Phantom Pain. If so, will you try the fourth part of the Snake story?

