Metal Gear Solid 4 it is certainly one of PS3 exclusives most remember, but did you know that, originally, the game had to come out even on xbox 360? To reveal it to us is Ryan Payton, who was among the developers of the title, to tell us why.

During an interview released by Payton on the occasion of the publication of his new book, the developer said how things turned out when the different console tests of the game got underway.

“They believed that Metal Gear Solid 4 would look and run terrible on Microsoft’s older, lower quality hardware. One fateful day, Konami’s R&D team hosted a meeting where we could see the fruits of their labor: Metal Gear Solid 4 ran beautifully and smoothly on Xbox 360.”

What is it due to?therefore, the exclusion by Konami to the possibility of having Metal Gear Solid 4 on the Xbox? To the records.

Discs used to support Xbox 360 games they were much smaller than those of PS3: we are talking about 54 GB of storage space against only 8.3 of Xbox.

Konami was expected to split the ambitious title on multiple disks to allow the Xbox 360 to make it work, but this was not the company’s intention.

Metal Gear Solid 4 has never arrived on Xbox: on the contrary, however, Metal Gear Solid Δ : Snake Eater is destined to arrive on Xbox Sony and Microsoft platforms.