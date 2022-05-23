Metal Gear Solid 4 it could have even come out on Xbox 360if there hadn’t been a big one technical complication to prevent it: the DVD player. The story of how the Microsoft console version was planned, but was cut in the process, was told in the volume “The Ultimate History of Video Games, Volume 2: Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, and the Billion- Dollar Battle to Shape Modern Gaming “by Steven L. Kent, where exclusivity for PS3 is also denied, the latter taken for granted after the then PlayStation boss, Jack Tretton, said precisely that Metal Gear Solid 4 was a exclusive.

According to what was reconstructed in the book, Tretton’s claim was simply false. To reveal it was Ryan Payton, former developer of Kojima Productions, who instead explained how the Konami staff were against the port because they considered the Xbox 360 hardware to be inferior. Specifically, the Microsoft console had a DVD player instead of a Blu-Ray player and, although the port ran very well, at least according to internal tests done by the development team, they chose to abandon it because it would have required too much discs. Even Microsoft asked Kojima directly to make it during an E3, but there was nothing to do.

It must be said that to speak of PS3 exclusive for Metal Gear Solid 4 it is not completely incorrect, although there is no agreement between Konami and Sony, since the game was not released on any other platform.