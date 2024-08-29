Metal Gear Solid 4 It is so far the final point in the story of Solid Snake, because even The Phantom Pain It was a prequel to the entire saga. Despite its importance, since its release in 2008 it remains trapped on PlayStation 3. Fortunately, it looks like that will change soon.

As you may know, last year the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 for current consoles. This included the original trilogy of the Solid Snake series as well as the pair of titles that gave rise to the entire franchise. This along with the name Vol. 1 led fans to believe that a Vol. 2 would follow with the missing experiences.

In an interview the producer of the franchise at Konami, Noriaki Okamura, was questioned about the arrival of MGS 4 to modern consoles in Vol. 2. To this he replied that it was easy to get the answer by looking at the games contained in Vol. 1. However, they cannot reveal anything at the moment.

Your answer makes it pretty obvious that Metal Gear Solid 4 will be part of the next installment of the collection. If so, it will finally be available to many more players 16 years after its original release. It will also allow those who had their first encounter with the Master Collection to put an end to this epic story. When do you think it will be released?

What are the plans for the future of Metal Gear Solid?

Although for now there is no official information on when the Master Collection Vol. 2 there are still things to expect from the saga. Perhaps the closest thing is Metal Gear Solid Delta which is a remake in Unreal Engine 5 of Snake Eater, one of the best games in the series.

At the moment there is no set date for the arrival of this remake. Some rumors suggest it will be released in late 2024 or early 2025, but it seems the wait won’t be too long. Hopefully, this will be all it takes to get the series back into the public’s interest. What else are you hoping for?

