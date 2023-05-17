Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake it will come announced during the Playstation Showcase next May 24th? This is what the journalist Andy Robinson suggested with a tweet, adding to the chorus of those who foresee the reveal of the awaited makeover in the context of the Sony event.

In recent days, in fact, Nick Baker said that Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake will be an exclusive PS5 and will be announced at the PlayStation Showcase, while Jez Corden spoke of a possible exclusive time only on PlayStation.

In any case, when the sources that talk about the same topic multiply, and are moreover relatively reliable, it is unlikely that in the end the prediction will not come true. In short, on May 24, fans of the series created by Hideo Kojima they could have great satisfaction.

Of course, the lack of the famous Japanese game director behind the project, barring sensational surprises, represents a significant unknown factor for the remake of such an important title, which many users remember with great affection.

In case you missed it, we reasoned on this aspect in a recent editorial: do we really want a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 without Kojima?