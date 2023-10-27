Konami has released the first trailer showing the game engine of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, remake of the third episode of Hideo Kojima’s saga, released in 2004 on PS2. Currently in production, the title will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series The remake, as announced by Konami, will be “faithful” to the original. It will feature the original voices of the protagonists, a rich storyline and survival mechanics in hostile environments, all emphasized by completely redesigned graphics and soundtrack. All without the involvement of the creator of the original, Hideo Kojima, who left Konami after Metal Gear Solid 4 and is currently busy making Death Stranding 2. While waiting for the release of the remake, fans have the chance to relive the first three titles of the Metal Gear Solid franchise thanks to the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC (Steam).