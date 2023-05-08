As is well known, for some time it has been rumored that the franchise of Metal Gear Solid would be ready to make a triumphant return after several years of absence from the industry. There is precisely talk of a remake for the third title that came out in ps2and although the information was never confirmed, it seems that it could happen soon.

As commented by a podcast insider known as Xbox Wasit is possible that we will soon see the revelation of the video game in question, this through an assumption PlayStation showcase, which until now has not been confirmed. For his part, the information is corroborated by another person he knows from the industry in general.

Heard similar about Metal Gear exclusivity for PlayStation btw. https://t.co/xH1C7iJ0O3 — Jez 💀 (@JezCorden) May 7, 2023

Something that draws a lot of attention is the comment that this game would be dealing with konami to make it exclusive PlayStationand it has also been said that Blue Point Studios I would be in charge of development. This studio is owned by sonyhave created games like the remake of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon Soulsso that might make sense.

However, both insiders mention that the aforementioned source is not 100% reliable, so the information should be taken with a grain of salt, since in the end it could not be entirely reliable. for now konami is busy with silent hillso maybe this is not the time to return the reflectors to Metal Gear Solid and they are just waiting for the right time.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: For now things are quite diffuse with the PlayStation brand, as they are very quiet, and the only game from their studios confirmed for this year is Spider-Man 2. We’ll see if they go back on track soon.