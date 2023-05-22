













Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake might not be exclusive to PlayStation

This news comes from the Insider Gaming site. According to them, their sources informed them that the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 It will arrive on PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5. Although it will not be exclusive, they believe that its official reveal will be during the PlayStation Showcase on May 24.

In addition, they seem to confirm that the creation of this remake was carried out by Virtuos. This studio was in charge of ports to other consoles and some remastering. His relationship with PlayStation seems somewhat close, as he helped create both of the main Horizon games. They even made the PC version of Zero Dawn.

With so much evidence, it seems that the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 is a reality. Despite not being exclusive, sources say that it could have some kind of unique content for the console. Now all that remains is to wait for its supposed official revelation on May 24.

What is Metal Gear Solid 3?

Metal Gear Solid 3 is a title that was originally released for the PlayStation 2 in 2004. In it we take control of Naked Snake, the man who would later become Big Boss. Their mission is to stop the creation of a special weapon that could violently end the Cold War.

Source: Konami

This installment is considered by many to be the best in the series. In fact, it received a remaster along with Sons of Liberty and Peacewalker in 2011. However, this one stopped selling due to rights issues and has not returned. So now a remake might be the only way for new fans to experience it.

