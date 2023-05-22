One of the most talked about titles of the last few months is none other than the (un) announced return of one of the most loved video games of the PS2 era: Metal Gear Solid 3.

We already know that the leakers are now certain of the arrival of this remake, which should be officially announced during the PlayStation Showcase on Wednesday, but it would have just leaked an unexpected detail.

According to an Insider Gaming report, the title should be cross-platform. This means Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake it shouldn’t be, as usual, exclusive to the PlayStation.

The report says the stock should come up PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam)but it is questioned whether or not Sony users will be able to enjoy some additional elements, such as an exclusive DLC.

We remind you that Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake is just one of the many announcements that could arrive during the highly anticipated PlayStation Showcase on Wednesday 24 May, at 10 pm Italian.

