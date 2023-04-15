The rumor that wants Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake coming comes to life again thanks to Donna Burke, voice actress and singer who also worked on the original, moreover as an interpreter of the main song of the soundtrackas well as to other chapters of the series.

There are, at this point, some rather clear clues, even if of course we always move within the wild corridor rumors. Burke recently published some tweets that seem to indicate almost explicitly her involvement in some project concerning Metal Gear Solid and in particular the third chapter, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which could be the protagonist of a remake, as emerged already from different sources in the past.

In a tweet we see her photographed with a sort of “Snake Eater” postcard in her hand and the message “Registering!” However, the bigger lead is hidden in one of the later published photos, which show Burke at work in the recording studio.

Some fans have in fact enlarged one of the photos, discovering that the sheets placed on the table with the various tools show the main song lyrics “Snake Eater” of the Metal Gear Solid 3 soundtrack, which was performed by Burke.

It could also be the simple remastering or new recording of the soundtrack, but adding this to the numerous other clues that have emerged so far it seems that the idea of ​​a Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake is taking on more and more consistency.