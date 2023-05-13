New rumors about the alleged continue to emerge Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake and the new Castlevania. Jez Corden, journalist of Windows Central, says that both games could also be PS5 exclusives, but only thunderstormsand therefore should also arrive on PC and Xbox platforms once the exclusivity period is over.

Rumors about Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake have been circulating for more than a year now and have particularly intensified in recent weeks, with sources such as VGC’s Nick Baker and Andy Robinson expecting an official announcement during a PlayStation Showcase, which could take place soon. To all this is added a recent tip from Corden himself according to which Konami would also be working on a new game in the Castlevania series.

Corden returned to the matter in the latest Xbox 2 podcast, where he clarified that according to his sources the deal between the two Japanese companies for Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake could be about marketing, Exclusive DLCs or a period of exclusivity on PS5 but only for a limited time. In his opinion, the same should also apply to Castlevania, but he has less certainties in this regard.

“From what I’ve heard it seems that at least in the case of Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake it actually could be cross-platform and so maybe the deal is for marketing, timed DLC, maybe PS5 exclusivity for a limited time or something. genre, but from what I’ve heard it could also come to Xbox in the future, so it’s by no means a total exclusive,” said Corden, specifying that however he is not 100% sure of the information.

“Castlevania is much more vague, I don’t know anything about it, like if the game is just planned or whatever,” he added. “It looks like at least some of these games (referring to Silent Hill 2 Remake, Metal Gears Solid 3 Remake and Castlevania) will be timed exclusives, have exclusive DLC or something or just a marketing deal, but it looks like they will eventually be cross platform “.

We are once again talking about indiscretions and as such they must be taken, waiting at this point for official news, which it seems will not be long in coming, given that according to Jeff Grubb the much talked about PlayStation Showcase is scheduled for the end of May.