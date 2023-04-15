Donna Burkevoice actress and singer who has been involved in the Metal Gear Solid series since the days of Peace Walker, has shared an image that could hint at the actual existence of the remake of Metal Gear Solis 3: Snake Eater.

For years now, various rumors have suggested that Konami is working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, with some reports revealing the fact that the development team behind the project would be Virtuos Studios.

After the announcement of the remake of Silent Hill 2it now seems almost certain that a remake of the iconic third installment of the Metal Gear Solid saga is in production, but currently no official source has confirmed this news.

In the last few hours, however, a recent post on Twitter by the aforementioned Donna Burke has put more fuel on the fire fuel on the fire. In that tweet, Burke shared an image of herself holding a folder with the words on it Snake Eater with a description that reads “Registration in progress».

In addition, Twitter user zxSOLIDxSNAKEzx has identified some evidence that would seem to confirm that Burke is working on something related to Snake Eater.

Enlarging the lyrics sheet which can be found in another of his Twitter posts you can see the main theme title of Snake Eater. This could be proof that Konami is actually producing a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, but of course in the absence of official confirmation we cannot give the thing as established.

Donna burke is working on the new version of the classic ” Snake Eater ” theme for the long awaited remake of METAL GEAR SOLID 3

In one of the images you can see a sheet of the lyrics on the table that contains the theme of METAL GEAR SOLID 3 Snake Eater. https://t.co/vJK3A1SQf8 pic.twitter.com/yuSOzNnHl5 — ZONEX ❗️ (@zxSOLIDxSNAKEzx) April 15, 2023

Burke was not only involved in the soundtrack of Peace Walkers, Ground Zeroes And The Phantom Painbut also sang the song Snake Eater on several occasions during events such as Metal Gear in concert.

If it were true that Konami is working on the remake of Snake Eater fans will have to come to terms with the idea that the theme of the title it will not be sung by its original singerthat is to say Cynthia Harrell.