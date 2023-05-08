“For me you go to the city where you suffer a lot,

For me you go where you suffer a lot,

For me, one goes among people who suffer a lot.

The dude that made me yelled yo, calling for justice

Do you understand who it is? Just him, the main one

The one who knows everything but is not ChatGPT.

Before me there was nothing

That it wasn’t eternal, but I’m eternal too.

Don’t get your hopes up and move on.”

This is the remake of the third canto of Dante’s Divine Comedy. We imagine that for many even the hypothesis that a remake of Dante can be done is a kind of offense to life, but in 2023 why not? Above all, gamers should be very happy that everything is remade, given the reactions of excessive happiness to the rumors about yet another remake that could fill our future days, that of Metal Gear Solid 3.

The video game industry is probably the one that engulfs its works and its authors faster, even the most prestigious ones. We recently played the remake of Resident Evil 4, but where Shinji Mikami was in the whole operation, i.e. the original author, nobody asked. Yet with Resident Evil 4 he had not only renewed the series, but invented a real sub-genre. It is therefore legitimate to ask where it will be Hideo Kojima in a hypothetical remake of Metal Gear Solid 3? If so, whoever will take care of the remake will say that he was respectful of the original vision, but will introduce things about him and update the game in terms of themes and representation. Why shouldn’t he do it, anyway? But can an “original vision” really be rectified by anyone other than the author himself?

It is not a question of a new interpretation of a certain work, because in such operations there is nothing that is really reinterpreted. You simply take something and repackage it to a more modern standard for new and old audiences, so that it becomes salable again. All possible controversial elements are eliminated, a little smoke and mirrors are thrown over the eyes of the press and the public and there you have it, the new version is served, as if it were a happy meal. They are relatively inexpensive and low-risk operations, because to get them wrong you have to be really incompetent, considering the starting point.

Here, when we complain that video games are not taken seriously, we should reflect for a moment on how often it is the gamers themselves who devalue them to the point of ignoring them in the name of technological updating and their nostalgia. Because a reader will be able to read infinite reinterpretations of Dante, but in the end will always consider the Divine Comedy as a single one, while gamers seem immediately ready to throw away the original experiences as soon as the industry offers them the new and more glittering version, even at the cost of killing those authors for whom, perhaps, undying love is professed in public discussions.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.