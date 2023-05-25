Konami has announced Metal Gear Solid 4 Delta: Snake Eater, remake of the third episode of the Video Kojima saga, released in 2004 on PS2. Currently in production, the title will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The remake, as announced by Konami, will be “faithful” to the original. It will feature the original voices of the protagonists, a rich storyline and survival mechanics in hostile environments, all emphasized by a completely redesigned graphics and soundtrack. All without the involvement of the creator of the original, Hideo Kojima precisely, who left Konami after Metal Gear Solid 4 and is currently engaged in the making of Death Stranding 2. Pending the release of the remake, fans will have the opportunity to relive the first three titles of the Metal Gear Solid franchise thanks to the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1, announced at the same time. Volume 1 will include the first three chapters of the series in HD version but identical to the originals. It had been some time since Konami had removed the original Metal Gear Solid games from the store, and with this opportunity to dust off the saga, it promised to make up for it, even if a launch date has not been revealed for either Metal Geat Solid Delta or the Collection . Konami is also currently working on the remake of Silent Hill 2, another historic title from the PlayStation 1 era.