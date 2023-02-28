Who owns an original copy of Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance for PS2 will be happy to know that, thanks to theemulation on PC, it can turn her into some kind of remastered version in high definition.

The emulator is the PCSX2version 1.7.4 and as shown by the video below, by youtuber “NoBigDeal La”, you can really do wonders to improve the visual aspect of the game by using it.

Remember that emulating is an operation completely legalas long as you own an original copy of the game being emulated. It’s also one of the most effective ways to preserve titles from the past, especially where publishers no longer have an interest in reproducing them for new generations.

Let’s see the video:

To achieve these results, NoBigDeal has used a high resolution texture pack for PCSX2 which you can download from here. Note that Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance runs in 4K at 60fps. The system used for the test includes: an i9 13900K CPU and a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU

The results are indeed amazing. Note that PCSX2 supports mouse and keyboard controls, so you don’t even need a controller. Naturally the game shows the PS2 buttons on the screen, but this is unavoidable, unless some hack.