For weeks there have been rumors that Konami plans to revive the series of Metal Gear Solid with various initiatives, and it seems that one of them is to relaunch some of its most important games on Steam.

That’s what a whistleblower, Oops Leaks, recently shared the information on Twitter. That was while he was talking about other leaks and in one of his messages he hinted that this will happen sometime in 2023.

What exactly he said was ‘classic Metal Gear Solid games should be coming to Steam this year’. To the above, he added ‘I have multiple signs that this will happen, but I have no idea what games and versions they will be exactly’.

That makes some think that they could be Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Y Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Currently two main titles in the saga are already on Steam.

We are talking about MGS V: The Phantom Pain Y MGS V: Ground Zeroes. The one not available on Steam and still exclusive to the PlayStation 3 is Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots.

Is it possible that in addition to the first three installments, the fourth can also be expected? Oops Leaks probably doesn’t want to compromise or secure anything. Hopefully Konami will share some information soon.

Classic Metal Gear Solid games should be coming to Steam this year. Got multiple signs of that this will happen but have no clue which games and versions exactly it will be. — Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) January 3, 2023

When did the first Metal Gear Solid games come out?

While we wait for the classic games of Metal Gear Solid on Steam, it doesn’t hurt to remember when they went on sale and on which systems.

The first of them was released on September 3, 1998 on the PlayStation. As for the second, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Libertyit was until November 13, 2001 on the PlayStation 2.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater He did it in this same system but it was until November 17, 2004.

As to Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriotswhich we do not know if it is contemplated, was on June 12, 2008 on the PlayStation 3.

All the titles mentioned above, except for the fourth, have found their way to other platforms over the years, either in the form of direct adaptations, remakes or reissues or remasters.

All the titles mentioned above, except for the fourth, have found their way to other platforms over the years, either in the form of direct adaptations, remakes or reissues or remasters.