Metal Gear Solid △ Remake: Snake Eater it’s finally real: Snake Eaterthis is the subtitle of the original, will return with new life thanks to this remake, ready for us to relive the story of Snake.

The announcement was held during the PlayStation Showcase, an event that allowed us to discover many new upcoming games (which you can find in the link above).

Metal Gear Solid △ Remake: Snake Eater it will take us back to the chronological origins of the saga, from where the story started (even if it is not the first game released in the series).

The game will be set during the Cold War and will be placed chronologically as a prequel to the other titles in the Metal Gear Solid series. The player takes control of Naked Snakelater known as Big Bossesa legendary secret agent who is sent on an operation to infiltrate a Soviet base in Russia.

The plot of Metal Gear Solid 3 revolves around themes of betrayal, espionage, and survival. Naked Snake must go on a mission to recover a world-famous Soviet scientist, the Doctor Sokolovand thwart the plans of a criminal organization known as “Cobra Unit”.

The announcement was also accompanied by some interesting news: in fact, the arrival of a Collection was revealed, which will contain the first three chapters (and will be released later, in the autumn).

Metal Gear Solid △ Remake: Snake Eater and the Collection in question will restart the brand which, after Kojima’s departure from Konami, remained with the latter.