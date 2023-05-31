KONAMI has revealed some background on the development of METAL GEAR SOLID ∆ SNAKE EATER, remake of the third installment of the franchise. During an interview with IGN Japan the software house has confirmed that neither Hideo Kojima nor art director Yoji Shinkawa will be involved for the remake. The two left the company in 2015. when KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS became an independent studio following various vicissitudes that caused the break between the developers and KONAMI.

The software house then confirmed a rumor read in the last few days, namely that the remake will also be made thanks to the collaboration with the Virtuos studio. However, the company was keen to clarify that the development was entrusted for the most part to its own internal studioalthough no further details on this are currently available.

Last but not least, KONAMI talked about the possibility of make more remakes dedicated to the franchise in the future. The company revealed that it’s an option he’ll considerand that it will take into account the voice of the players in determining whether to develop other remakes.

I remind you that METAL GEAR SOLID ∆ SNAKE EATER is currently under development for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S And pc. At the moment no launch window has been announced for the game, we just have to wait for more information.

Source: KONAMI Street IGN Japan